Stormy Weather Pattern Set To Arrive In Region: Here's How Long It Will Last

A stretch of springlike temperatures with plenty of sun to go along with dry conditions will give way to a stormy weather pattern with raw temperatures.

Precipitation will move from west to east overnight Saturday, April 10 into Sunday, April 11 with patchy drizzle after midnight as the slow-moving storm system arrives. (See the first image above.)

Morning fog Sunday will be followed by showers starting in the mid-morning and continuing throughout the day and evening. (See the second image above.)

Sunday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s.

There will be a chance for thunderstorms starting around 9 p.m. Sunday and continuing through the overnight into Monday, April 12.

Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected throughout the day Sunday.

Showers are likely Monday and it will be a bit cooler, with the high temperature in the low 50s.

The dreary weather will continue on Tuesday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 14 with more showers expected.

