Stormy Stretch: Separate Rounds Of Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at the stormy weather pattern that will last through week's end.
A look at the stormy weather pattern that will last through week's end. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Get set for a stormy stretch of weather with showers, rain and separate rounds of thunderstorms over the next three days.

Here's what to expect.

Thursday, May 2: It will be a warmer, day, with a high in the mid 60s and cloudy skies. There will be afternoon showers and light rain before evening thunderstorms move in.

Friday, May 3: There will be a chance of showers throughout the day with a high in the upper 50s. A new round of thunderstorms will sweep through in the evening.

Saturday, May 4: Warmer, with a high near 70 degrees on a cloudy day with showers at times. The latest round of thunderstorms will arrive late Saturday night and continue overnight.

Sunday, May 5: Storms will move out by daybreak. But it will be a rainy day with a high in the upper 50s.

Monday, May 6: The wet stretch finally ends as skies clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

