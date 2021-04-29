Stormy Stretch: Here's When To Expect Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds At Times; Weekend Outlook

A stormy weather pattern has arrived in the area, but things will brighten up for the weekend.

It will bring scattered showers along with the chance for thunderstorms along with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Thursday, April 29 will be cloudy and breezy with showers at times during the day. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.

An isolated severe thunderstorm, with the threat of strong winds, is possible late this afternoon into this evening, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Thursday morning.

Winds will be around 10 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 mph.

There will be more scattered showers at times Thursday night through the overnight and into Friday morning, April 30.

Friday will be a breezy day with strong winds between 15 and 22 miles per hour with gusts as high as around 40 mph.

It will become partly sunny in the afternoon Friday with a high temperature in the mid to upper 60s.

The first day of the month of May will be pleasant on Saturday, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 60s.

Sunday, May 2 will be partly sunny and warmer with a high temperature in the low 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

