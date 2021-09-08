Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possibility Of Flooding, Isolated Tornadoes

Areas hit hard by Storm Ida will be at risk for severe weather once again as a cold front will produce strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, the possibility of flooding, and the chance of tornadoes.

The time frame for storm activity is late Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 8 into Thursday morning, Sept. 9.

"For the first time since Ida's catastrophic flooding, parts of the Northeast will have the potential for more downpours and gusty winds," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore.

Wednesday will start out with sunshine before clouds roll in on a breezy and humid day. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will start late in the afternoon, and become likely Wednesday evening and through the overnight. (See the first image above.)

Strong wind gusts will accompany some of the storms and isolated tornadoes are possible. (For a look at areas where heavy storms are most likely, click on the second and third images above.)

Rainfall of about three-quarters of an inch is expected, with locally higher amounts of 1 inch or more possible, with localized flash flooding more likely due to the ground being saturated.

"While an inch of rain is not an excessive amount on a typical late-summer or early fall day, the recent heavy rain across the Northeast will make many areas more susceptible to flooding," AccuWeather said.

Precipitation will wind down by midday Thursday. It will remain mostly cloudy during the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

