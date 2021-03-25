Storm With Strong Winds Could Cause Power Outages

A storm system will sweep through the region accompanied by a cold front with strong winds that could cause power outages.

The time frame for the storm is just after midnight on Friday, March 26 through late in the morning on Friday.

Winds will pick up during the day on Friday, with wind speed between 10 to 20 miles per hour and gusts as high as 35 mph that could lead to outages. (See the first image above.)

Parts of Northern New England and southern Canada will see accumulating snowfall. (See the second image above.)

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday, the National Weather Service said. Brief heavy downpours are possible from thunderstorms.

Clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Friday, and the high temperature will climb to around 70 degrees.

Saturday, March 27 will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

