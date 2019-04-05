Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Storm Will Bring Steady Rain During Evening Commute Before Big Change For Weekend

Joe Lombardi
A radar image at the storm system at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 5. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A storm system will bring raw, rainy weather to the region, with the heaviest downpours expected during the evening commute on Friday, April 5.

It will be a cloudy and cold day with a high temperature of only about 40 degrees.

Rain becomes likely early in the afternoon and will continue off and on through early Saturday morning, April 6, with precipitation amounts of up to three-quarters of an inch expected.

Rain will taper off by around 7 a.m. Saturday before clouds give way to sun. It will be much warmer and become mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high in the mid 60s and calm winds.

Sunday, April 7 will be mostly sunny with a high in the low to mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

