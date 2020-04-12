Storm Watch: Wind Gusts Of 55 MPH Or Higher Could Cause Power Outages

Strong wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour that could cause power outages will be the main threat from a potent storm system that will bring up to 2 inches of rainfall to the region.

The storm will arrive after a pleasant day on Easter Sunday, April 12, which will be partly sunny before clouds roll in and increase throughout the day. The high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

The overnight low temperature will hold steady in the mid 50s as a surge of mild air arrives ahead of the storm system.

Rain is expected to start just before daybreak on Monday, April 13.

The chance for thunderstorm activity will be around 9 a.m. Monday on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Winds will be out of the south between 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. that could bring down tree limbs and utility lines, causing power outages. (See first image above.)

In areas where a High Wind Watch is in effect, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, including New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut, gusts could be as high as 70 mph.

Even sturdy and well secured tent structures could be damaged by wind gusts, the National Weather Service warns, noting widespread power outages are possible and travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Storms are expected to continue throughout the day with up to 2 inches of rainfall possible up through the early evening when rainfall transitions to showers before precipitation ends later Monday night.

In addition to the gusty winds, the storms will bring hail and flash flooding. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. (See second image above.)

The system will push out late Monday night and it will become mostly clear overnight into Tuesday, April 14, which will be a mostly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

