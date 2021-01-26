Storm Watch: Here's Latest Timing, Snowfall Projections

A wide-ranging storm that will sweep through the region will bring a mix of accumulating snow, sleet, and rain.

The system will arrive from the west to east late in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 26, with precipitation overspreading the area after noontime. (See projection in the first image above).

The storm will continue through the afternoon and into the early evening. (See the projection in the second image above.)

Snow showers in the afternoon and evening moving southeast will result in reduced visibilities and slick travel at times, the National Weather Service said, noting motorists should use caution.

The latest models show the likelihood of between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation for much of the region. (See the third image above.)

Some areas farther north and inland could see between 3 and 6 inches of snowfall. (See the fourth image above.)

New York City and Long Island should see less than an inch of snowfall, with mainly wet snow mixed with rain during the storm. For projections there and in the surrounding suburbs south of I-84, see the fifth image above.

The storm will start an active and complex weather pattern is in store this weekend through next week, as multiple storms track from West Coast to East Coast, the National Weather Service said in a statement.

After a partly sunny start, clouds will increase on Monday, Jan. 25 ahead of the storm with a high temperature in the mid 30s and wind-chill values between 10 and 20 degrees.

Tuesday's high temperature will stay right around the freezing mark with snowfall now expected to arrive around noontime. Wind-chill values will be between 20 and 25 degrees.

Snow will continue at times through the evening and overnight into Wednesday, Jan. 27, possibly mixed with freezing rain.

The chance for a mix of snow, freezing rain will continue through around 9 a.m. Wednesday on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the upper 30s to around 40s. There is a slight chance for snow showers Wednesday evening.

Thursday, Jan. 28 will start out mostly cloudy before skies clear in the afternoon on a breezy day with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s.

Friday, Jan. 29 will be mostly sunny, blustery, and continued cold with a high temperature only in the mid 20s.

