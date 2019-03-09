Storm Watch: Here's Latest On What To Expect, And When From System That Will Sweep Through Area

We may be ready to spring ahead for the start of Daylight Saving Time, but Old Man Winter is being a bit stubborn.

That's because when clocks move ahead one hour on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m., we'll be in the midst of a new winter storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Lower Hudson Valley, Northeast New Jersey and Southern Connecticut.

The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday farther south and until noon Sunday north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway.

Expect a wintry mix with total sleet and snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. North of I-84, 1-3 inches of snowfall is expected.

During that time, plan on slippery road conditions, and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Rain and sleet will become all rain after 7 a.m. Sunday south of I-287 and the Merritt but continue as freezing rain and sleet farther north until around 11 a.m.

Precipitation will wrap up around noontime Sunday on a cloudy day in which the high temperature will be in the low 40s.

Monday, March 11 will be mostly sunny with a high again in the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

