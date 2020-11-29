Storm Watch: Here's Latest On System Bringing Heavy Rain, Damaging Wind Gusts To Region

The first workweek after Thanksgiving will start out as a washout.

A storm system will sweep through the area bringing soaking rain, thunderstorms, and possible wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour in parts of the region that could cause power outages.

The storm will arrive Monday morning, Nov. 30, and continue through the early evening.

Deep low pressure tracking west of the region will produce strong southerly winds Monday and Monday night, the National Weather Service said in a new Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Sunday morning, Nov. 29.

Depending on the ultimate track and intensity of the system, gusts of 45 to 55 mph will be possible, the statement said, noting the strongest winds are most likely across Long Island and eastern Connecticut.

Sunday will be the calm before the storm, with bright sunshine and a high temperature in the low 50s with an overnight low in the mid 30s.

Rain will arrive Monday morning and be heavy at times during the day, with scattered thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. (See the first two images above.)

It will be breezy with wind strength generally around 15 to 20 miles per hour for most of the region with gusts up to around 55 miles per hour. (See the third image above.)

The high temperature on Monday will be around 60 degrees.

Up to 2 inches of rainfall is expected with locally higher amounts before the system winds down early Monday night.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially in the afternoon and early evening. The high temperature will be in the low 50s and the overnight low temperature will be right around the freezing mark.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.