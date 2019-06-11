Storm Watch: Here's Latest On Quick-Moving System That Will Sweep Through Area

The storm system that will sweep through the area will lead to a big drop in temperatures through the end of the week, but it now appears unlikely there will be accumulating snowfall in the area.

However, some areas farthest north in New England could see up to a foot of snow from the storm. Parts of upstate New York could get up to half a foot. (See image above.)

Here's the latest forecast:

Wednesday, Nov. 6: Sunny with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Thursday, Nov. 7: After a partly sunny start to the day, clouds by noontime. The high temperature will be in the low 50s, but drop to around 30 degrees for the overnight low. Rain is likely to arrive sometime after 4 p.m. There is an 80 percent chance of a wintry mix and snow overnight, especially in the pre-dawn hours. Little or no accumulation is expected in the region. Rainfall amounts will be between one-quarter to a half-inch.

Friday, Nov. 8: Skies will gradually clear and become mostly sunny Friday, but it will be much colder, with the high temperature only in the mid to upper 30s. With winds between 15 and 20 miles per hour, it will feel colder. The overnight low temperature will fall to the mid or upper 20s.

Saturday, Nov. 9: Sunny and continued cold with a high temperature around 40 degrees. The overnight low will be around the freezing mark.

Sunday, Nov. 10: Mostly sunny and warmer, with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

