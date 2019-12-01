Storm Track: Here's Latest On Slow-Moving Nor'easter Bringing Snow, Ice, Rain To Region

A two-part storm system is bringing a mix of snow, rain and ice just as millions return home from Thanksgiving and then head back to work.

Areas farthest north and inland will see the most snow -- with up to a foot of accumulation possible in Dutchess and Ulster counties in the Hudson Valley and Litchfield County in Connecticut -- but there will be treacherous travel conditions at times throughout the region, even Long Island, where parts of central Nassau County could get 2 to 3 inches of snowfall.

For the latest snowfall projections, check the first two images above. For expected ice and rain accumulations, see the third and fourth images.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 for counties shown in pink in the fourth image above. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the counties shown in purple.

There will be a lull in the storm overnight.

Snow will return in the morning north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway, but precipitation will be limited to an inch or so.

But then a heavy wall of snow will arrive later in the afternoon and continue through the evening, bringing the heaviest accumulating snow of the storm inland through the evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.

There could be lingering snow in the predawn hours Tuesday before the system heads out east.

