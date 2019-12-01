Contact Us
Storm Track: Here's Latest On Slow-Moving Nor'easter Bringing Snow, Ice, Rain To Region
Weather

Storm Track: Here's Latest On Slow-Moving Nor'easter Bringing Snow, Ice, Rain To Region

Joe Lombardi
The latest projected snowfall amounts for Sunday, Dec. 1 through early Tuesday morning, Dec. 3 by AccuWeather.com. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The latest projected snowfall totals by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at expected ice accumulation. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at projected rainfall amounts during the storm. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at counties where Winter Storm Warnings (pink) and Winter Weather Advisories (purple) are in effect. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Parts of upstate New York could get 2 feet of snow, while up to a foot of snow is possible in Litchfield County, Connecticut. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
There will be some snow north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway on Monday, Dec. 2 before a heavy wall of snow arrives later in the afternoon and continuing through the evening. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A two-part storm system is bringing a mix of snow, rain and ice just as millions return home from Thanksgiving and then head back to work.

Areas farthest north and inland will see the most snow -- with up to a foot of accumulation possible in Dutchess and Ulster counties in the Hudson Valley and Litchfield County in Connecticut -- but there will be treacherous travel conditions at times throughout the region, even Long Island, where parts of central Nassau County could get 2 to 3 inches of snowfall.

For the latest snowfall projections, check the first two images above. For expected ice and rain accumulations, see the third and fourth images.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 for counties shown in pink in the fourth image above. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the counties shown in purple.

There will be a lull in the storm overnight.

Snow will return in the morning north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway, but precipitation will be limited to an inch or so.

But then a heavy wall of snow will arrive later in the afternoon and continue through the evening, bringing the heaviest accumulating snow of the storm inland through the evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.

There could be lingering snow in the predawn hours Tuesday before the system heads out east.

