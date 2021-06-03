Storm System With Potential For Damaging Wind Gusts, Flooding Arrives In Region

An unsettled weather pattern has arrived in the region with the potential for strong storms with gusty winds and the possibility of flooding.

The time frame for which is Thursday morning, June 3 until early Friday evening, June 4.

Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, especially in the areas shown in dark green in the image above.

The primary threat from the storm will be damaging winds, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Thursday morning.

The high temperature will be around 70 degrees Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely from the morning through early afternoon, followed by a chance of showers for the remainder of the afternoon with more storms possible late in the afternoon through the evening.

Between a half-inch and an inch of rainfall is possible during the day and evening Thursday.

More showers and spotty storms are possible on Friday, June 4, which will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Saturday, June 5 will be mostly sunny and warmer, with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

It will stay sunny and dry on Sunday, June 6, and an even warmer one, with the high temperature around 90 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.