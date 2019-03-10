Contact Us
Storm System Winds Down With Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming This Week

Joe Lombardi
The storm system that brought snow, sleet and rain will move out of the region by midday Sunday, March 10.
The storm system that brought snow, sleet and rain will move out of the region by midday Sunday, March 10. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A storm system that brought a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region will move out by midday, starting a week that will see a big change in the weather pattern.

Precipitation will wrap up around noontime Sunday, March 10 on a cloudy and windy day in which the high temperature will be in the low 40s with a wind-chill factor between 25 and 35.

Here's how the rest of the week shapes up:

Monday, March 11: Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 40s.

Tuesday, March 12: Sunny with a high in the low 40s.

Wednesday, March 13: Sunny with a high in the mid 40s.

Thursday, March 14: The change in the weather pattern starts with a strong flow of air from the Gulf of Mexico that will usher in milder air across the Northeast. The spring fling begins Thursday on a cloudy day with a high around 50 degrees and a chance of afternoon and evening showers.

Friday, March 15: Clouds remain, and it will be even warmer, with the high in the mid 50s and a chance of rain and fog throughout the day.

Saturday, March 16: Some sun returns to start the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

