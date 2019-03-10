Storm System Winds Down With Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming This Week

A storm system that brought a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region will move out by midday, starting a week that will see a big change in the weather pattern.

Precipitation will wrap up around noontime Sunday, March 10 on a cloudy and windy day in which the high temperature will be in the low 40s with a wind-chill factor between 25 and 35.

Here's how the rest of the week shapes up:

Monday, March 11: Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 40s.

Tuesday, March 12: Sunny with a high in the low 40s.

Wednesday, March 13: Sunny with a high in the mid 40s.

Thursday, March 14: The change in the weather pattern starts with a strong flow of air from the Gulf of Mexico that will usher in milder air across the Northeast. The spring fling begins Thursday on a cloudy day with a high around 50 degrees and a chance of afternoon and evening showers.

Friday, March 15: Clouds remain, and it will be even warmer, with the high in the mid 50s and a chance of rain and fog throughout the day.

Saturday, March 16: Some sun returns to start the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

