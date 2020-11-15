Storm System Will Sweep Through With Strong Wind Gusts That Could Cause Power Outages

A cold front will usher in a storm system that will be sweep through the area, accompanied by rain, scattered thunderstorms with strong winds and rumbles of thunder.

A few of the thunderstorms may produce damaging wind gusts. could cause power outages, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Sunday morning, Nov. 15.

Clouds will increase Sunday morning with scattered showers moving in from west to east in the late afternoon on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain will develop at around nightfall. (See the first image above.)

Winds will increase Sunday afternoon into the evening ahead of the cold front, with wind strength of 8 to 18 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

During storm activity, gusts could be between 40 to 50 miles per hour in some spots. (See the second image above.)

The chance for thunderstorms will end late Sunday night, with a continued chance of showers until midnight on Monday, Nov. 16.

Between a half-inch to close to an inch of rainfall is possible.

After the stormy weather passes through, skies will clear on Monday, which will be mostly sunny and breezy.

The high temperature will be around 50 degrees and winds will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.