Weather

Storm System Will Sweep Through Region After Sunny Start To Week

Joe Lombardi
A look at the storm system that will sweep through on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A sunny start to the week will be followed by a storm system that will sweep through the region early in the week.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Sunday, Feb. 23: Sunny with a high temperature in the low 50s. The overnight low temperature will be around the freezing mark under clear skies.

Monday, Feb. 24: Clouds will increase after a partly sunny start as the storm system approaches. The high temperature will be in the low to mid 50s.

The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 30s for most of the region with a chance of rain starting overnight. In areas north of I-84 in New York or Connecticut where the low temperature will be around the freezing mark, there could be a mix of snow and rain.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Rain is likely, especially starting in the early afternoon, on a cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 40s. There will be a chance of light rain or drizzle in the evening.

Wednesday, Feb. 26: The storm system will hang around for another day with more rain, again mainly in the afternoon. The high temperature will again be in the mid 40s. Rain will continue at times through the evening, followed by a chance of overnight showers.

Thursday, Feb. 27: The storm system will push out overnight and Thursday will become partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the low to mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

