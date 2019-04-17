Storm System Will Bring Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds With Flash Flooding Possible

Midweek sunshine will be followed by a storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region.

The storms will produce gusty winds with some downpours that could cause flash flooding and travel delays.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect through Easter Sunday:

Wednesday, April 17: Sunny, with calm winds and a high temperature at or above 60 degrees. Clouds will increase during the evening.

Thursday, April 18: Cloudy with some light rain or drizzle at times during the day. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s.

Friday, April 19: The rain and thunderstorms move in around noontime as the storm system arrives. Up to 2 inches of precipitation is possible on a warmer, breezy day with a high temperature in the upper 60s. There will be downpours that could cause flooding at times, especially later in the day and at night. Winds will be between 15 and 20 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Saturday, April 20: Showers will finally taper off late in the morning on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature around 65.

Sunday, April 21: Easter Sunday will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s. There's a chance for some pop-up showers during the day.

