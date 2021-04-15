Storm System Will Bring Soaking Rain Throughout Region, Accumulating Snow In Some Areas

A slow-moving storm system will barrel through the region, bringing rounds of wet weather, including a wintry mix and accumulating snowfall to parts of the Northeast.

There will be rain at times throughout the day on Thursday, April 15, starting in the mid-morning after scattered morning showers arrived around daybreak.

Thursday will be brisk, with the high temperature only in the mid 40s, and wind strength around 10 miles per hour.

The precipitation will continue overnight into Friday, April 16.

That's when some parts of the region are expected to see a wintry mix and snow. For a look at those areas (shown in pink), see the first image above.

Portions of upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine could see as much as 6 to 12 inches of snowfall. For a look at those areas, click on the second image above.

"As the storm intensifies just off the coast Thursday night, some heavier snow could develop over interior New England or eastern New York, which could help bring at least a mix of snow to some spots even in the Hudson or Connecticut River valleys," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

Friday will be cloudy and more rain at times and a high temperature in the upper 40s.

About 2 inches of rainfall is expected from Wednesday afternoon until Friday night.

Skies are expected to clear and temperatures will begin to climb during the weekend.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

