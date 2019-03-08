Contact Us
Storm System Will Bring Snow, Wintry Mix As We Spring Ahead For Daylight Saving Time

Joe Lombardi
After dry weather Friday and Saturday, light snow or a wintry mix will change to rain for Saturday night into Sunday.
After dry weather Friday and Saturday, light snow or a wintry mix will change to rain for Saturday night into Sunday.

If you are awake at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10 to "spring ahead" one hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time, you may see some snow.

After dry weather Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, snow, freezing rain and sleet will arrive overnight Saturday night into Sunday.

Clouds will roll in on Friday after a sunny start in the morning on a day in which the high temperature will be around 35 degrees with a wind-chill factor between 10 and 20.

Saturday will be sunny with a high around 40 and wind-chill values between 20 and 30.

Then comes the storm system.

A wintry mix and snow are likely between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, followed by rain farther south and a mix of snow and rain north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway, where a half-inch to an inch of snowfall is possible before a changeover to rain by daybreak.

The rain will continue until around noontime Sunday on a cloudy day in which the high temperature will be in the low 40s.

Monday, March 11 will be mostly sunny with a high again in the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

