Storm System Will Bring Showers, Scattered Thunderstorms: Here's Latest Projected Timing

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas where thunderstorms are most likely (outlined in red) on Wednesday, May 5.
A look at areas where thunderstorms are most likely (outlined in red) on Wednesday, May 5. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A storm system arriving from the west will sweep through the area ahead of a cold front, bringing showers and scattered thunderstorms to the region.

It will be damp and dreary throughout the day on Wednesday, May 5 before it becomes stormy as a stalled front gradually moves eastward starting early in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. 

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible are expected before the system winds down Wednesday 

The high temperature on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s.

The cold front will bring high pressure followed by a big change for Thursday, May 6, which will be sunny and blustery, with wind gusts between 20 and 25 miles per hour and a high temperature in the low 60s.

Friday, May 7 will be partly sunny, with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

