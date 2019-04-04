Storm System Will Bring Rain, With Freezing Rain, Some Snow To Parts Of Region

Don't adjust your calendars.

It really is April. But spring won't be "a thing" to end the workweek.

That's because a storm system will bring rain to the entire region, with freezing rain farther north with some spots possibly even seeing some -- are you sitting? -- snow.

Thursday, April 4 will be sunny with a high in the mid 50s.

The storm system arrives early Friday morning, April 5 with rain farther south. Areas north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway will see a mix of rain and freezing rain through 10 a.m. North of I-84, there is a chance of snow through late in the morning. Little or no accumulation is expected.

There will be more rain at times in the afternoon, followed by a chance of evening showers.

Friday will be a colder day with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Between a quarter and half an inch of rain is expected until the chance of rain ends around 8 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

Clouds will give way to sun on Saturday. It will be much warmer with a high in the mid 60s and calm winds.

Sunday, April 7 will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 60s.

