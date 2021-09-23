Storm System Will Bring Downpours, Flash Flood Risk, Strong Wind Gusts, Possible Power Outages

A slow-moving system ahead of a cold front will include a new round of thunderstorms that could be severe with damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages and lead to flash flooding.

The time frame for storm activity is Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23 into Friday morning, Sept. 24, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the statement said.

"Wind gusts in excess of 58 miles per hour could damage trees and power lines and result in scattered power outages," the weather service said.

Some areas could be under a zone of heavy rain for an extended period, AccuWeather said.

"A 'firehose effect' can occur which means rain may pour down at the rate of 1-2 inches per hour or more for several hours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches (light green) are expected for most of the region, with 2 to 4 inches (dark green) in some areas. For projections, see the first image above.

"The rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions in a short period of time will lead to an increased potential for flash flooding," the weather service said. "Scattered flash flooding of urban and poor drainage areas is possible."

Flash flood watches are in effect from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning for much of the region. (Click on the second image above.)

