Storm System Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

A new winter storm that will bring a mix of snow, sleet, rain, and showers to the Northeast will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern.

The storm system, due to arrive in this region after midnight Sunday morning, March 6, with its center now expected to be farther north and east. (See the image above.)

"In the Northeast, the majority of ice or a wintry mix will generally be confined to upstate New York and central and northern New England with rain forecast for Pittsburgh, New York City, Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

Friday, March 4 will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s and wind-chill values between 10 and 20 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase Friday night, leading to a mostly cloudy day on Saturday with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The storm system will arrive in the early morning hours on Sunday with showers for most of the region, and a wintry mix and snow far north and inland.

Then comes the big change in the weather pattern, as the temperature jumps to a high in the mid 60s on Sunday while shower activity continues during the afternoon and into the early evening.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight Sunday into Monday, March 7 before rain is expected from about daybreak until late in the morning Monday. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s.

There will be a new round of rainfall Monday night, continuing until around 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 8 before skies become partly sunny by around midday.

Tuesday's high temperature will be in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

