Storm Scenarios: If Separate Systems Merge, Parts Of Area Could See Accumulating Snowfall

Two separate storms - one from the north and the other moving up from the coast - could merge at the end of the week, resulting in the potential for accumulating snowfall to the region.

The storm will follow something of a spring fling to start the week and a rare nearly snow-free month of February.

Wednesday, March 4, will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the high temperature in the low to mid 50s. It will be gusty with wind strength between 14 and 18 miles per hour and gusts up to near 35 mph.

Skies will become cloudy overnight with a slight chance of for showers after midnight.

Thursday, March 5 will be sunny with the high temperature around 50 degrees.

The storms will move toward the area on Friday, March 6, which will be cloudy throughout the day with the high temperature will be in the low to mid 40s.

The chance for precipitation arrives around noontime on Friday.

As the temperature falls in Friday evening -- with the overnight low in the upper 20s -- rain showers change over to snow after around 10 p.m.

If Scenario 1 (first image above) plays out and the storms stay apart, the area should see mainly a wintry mix.

But if the storms merge (Scenario 2 in the second image above), much of the region could see accumulating snowfall with significant totals possible farthest north and inland, and especially west.

It's too early to predict potential snowfall totals as the storm tracks remain uncertain.

Skies will clear as the storm pushes out before daybreak on Saturday, March 7, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

Sunday, March 8 will be sunny with the high temperature in the low 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

