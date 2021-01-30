Storm Scenarios: Final Track Will Determine Where Highest Snowfall Totals Will Be

A major winter storm taking aim on the region will bring snowfall throughout the region, but the final track the system takes will determine where the highest amounts will be.

If the storm moves east and tracks off the coast, it will set up the band of heaviest snow right smack over the Interstate 95 corridor up through Boston, according to AccuWeather.

But if the storm remains closer to the coast, "it will be more likely to produce a swath of moderate to heavy snow farther inland" to interior parts of New England, AccuWeather noted.

The storm is expected to develop just after midnight Monday, Feb. 1, and linger into Tuesday, Feb. 2, with most of the region expected to see between 4 and 8 inches of snowfall, with the potential for 6 to 12 inches.

For a look at the latest snowfall projections for the storm, released Saturday morning, Jan. 30 by AccuWeather, see the first image above.

For the projected arrival times for the storm, see the second image above.

For areas where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 12 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, see the third image above.

In those areas in southeast New York, southern Connecticut, and northeast New Jersey, total snowfall of 6 to 9 inches is possible with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

"Travel could be very difficult," the weather service said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute (on Monday)."

The areas where watches are in place could expand depending on the storm track.

Saturday, Jan. 30 will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 20s and wind chill values between -5 and 5.

It will be mostly clear overnight with a low around 12, and wind-chill values between 5 and 10 degrees.

Sunday will start out partly sunny before clouds thicken by midday, followed by a chance for snow. The high temperature will be in the upper 20s, with wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees.

There is still uncertainty regarding the strength and track of the storm, and snowfall projections could be adjusted as a result.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

