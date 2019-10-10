Storm Lingering Off Coast Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds

An ocean storm has stalled off the coast, which will mean another day of rainy, windy weather.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect:

Thursday, Oct. 10: Mostly cloudy with more rain and a high temperature around 60 degrees. It will be breezy once again with winds between 15 and 18 miles per hour and gusts up to 33 mph for most of the area, and up to 50 mph on eastern Long Island. A wind advisory has been issued for Suffolk County for Thursday through the overnight; Look for the rain to arrive after 2 p.m. and become heavy at times during the evening. A half-inch of rainfall is possible.

Friday, Oct. 11: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 60s and a 50 percent chance of rain throughout the day. Winds will be 14 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday, Oct. 12: The rain will finally taper off on what will be a dry day under mostly cloudy skies with a high in the mid 60s.

Sunday, Oct. 13: Mostly sunny with a high in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

