Storm Ida: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Hudson Valley

There have now been 42 confirmed fatalities after Ida battered the Northeast with historic rainfall and flash flooding.
In New York City, more than 3 inches of rainfall fell in Central Park on Wednesday, Sept. 1, smashing the previous record.
Here is a look at some rainfall totals from throughout the Hudson Valley compiled on the day after, on Thursday, Sept. 2 by the National Weather Service.
Westchester County
Armonk, 6.48 inches
Chappaqua, 5.23 inches
Harrison, 7.09 inches
Katonah, 5.93 inches
Mount Kisco, 8.46 inches
New Rochelle, 7.79 inches
Ossining, 6.48 inches
Pleasantville, 6.14 inches
Rye, 4.64 inches
Scarsdale, 8.09 inches
Somers, 4.98 inches
South Salem, 5.52 inches
Tarrytown, 6.97 inches
White Plains, 6.16 inches
Orange County
Cornwall-on-Hudson, 6 inches
Greenwood Lake, 5.65 inches
Middletown, 4.83 inches
Newburgh, 4.96 inches
Port Jervis, 5.21 inches
Stewart Airport, 7. 32 inches
Warwick, 5.25 inches
West Point, 4.15 inches
Putnam County
Brewster, 5.19 inches
Mahopac, 7.28 inches
Carmel Hamlet, 6.05 inches
Putnam Valley, 5 inches
Rockland County
Bardonia, 4.15 inches
Montebello, 5.55 inches
Nanuet, 5.64 inches
Spring Valley, 4.8 inches
Stony Point, 5.9 inches
Upper Nyack, 3.18 inches
Dutchess County
Hyde Park, 4.5 inches
Poughkeepsie, 5.5 inches
Ulster County
Kingston, 5.5 inches
Sullivan County
Monticello, 6 inches
