Storm Bringing Significant Snowfall To Part Of Northeast Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

A storm bringing a mix of rain and sleet with parts of the Northeast seeing up to a half-foot to a foot of snow will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern.

Saturday, Dec. 18 will be dreary with cold rain at times in areas farther south during the day and mixed precipitation and snow farther north during the day and into the evening.

For a breakdown of precipitation from Saturday's storm, see the first image above, with:

Areas in green seeing rain,

Areas in pink seeing a mix of snow, sleet and rain,

Areas in blue seeing snow.

For a look at the parts of northern New York and New England where 4 to 6 inches of snowfall is possible through early Sunday, Dec. 19, click on the second image above from AccuWeather and the third image above from the National Weather Service.

Snowfall amounts of 6-12 inches over the Adirondack, Green, and White Mountains of Vermont are possible, AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.

Parts of New York and Connecticut and much of Massachusetts will see a wintry mix with a glaze of ice expected, according to AccuWeather, adding that up to 0.10 of an inch of ice is anticipated on elevated and grassy surfaces.

AccuWeather forecasters "urge motorists to drive slowly and carefully if they have to travel, be aware of changing weather conditions and be sure to have an ice scraper handy. While roads might look just wet, that could be ice instead."

Precipitation will continue at times Saturday night before finally tapering off around daybreak on Sunday.

It will remain mostly cloudy through mid-morning Sunday, before the big change comes, with the temperature falling to the low 30s by late morning.

It will become breezing, with wind speeds in the low teens and gusts as high as 25 miles per hour, making it feel like it is in the 20s.

It will be clear and cold Sunday night with the lowest temperatures of the season as the overnight low falls to the upper teens in much of the region.

Monday, Dec. 20 will be sunny and cold with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

