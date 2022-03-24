Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; Latest Data By County
Weather

Storm Bringing Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Thunderstorms Arrives In Region: Here's Latest Timing

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Rain will be heavy at times on Thursday, March 24, with gusty winds and thunderstorms.
Rain will be heavy at times on Thursday, March 24, with gusty winds and thunderstorms. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A storm system bringing rain, which will be heavy at times, gusty winds, and thunderstorms is moving through the region.

There will be showers at times throughout the day on Thursday, March 24 with breezy conditions and raw temperatures topping out at around 50 degrees. Wind gusts will be as high as 30 miles per hour.

Rain will become steadier late Thursday afternoon, and lasting into the late evening. During that time, thunderstorms will become likely, according to the National Weather Service.

A total of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected before the system winds down overnight into Friday morning, March 25.

Skies will gradually clear during the day Friday, which will be brisk and partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will return on Saturday, March 26 with a new chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Sunday, March 27 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates,

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.