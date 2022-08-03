Steamy Stretch Will Be Followed By Round Of Storms, Arrival Of Unsettled Weather Pattern

A steamy stretch marked by hot and humid conditions will be followed by a round of thunderstorms to end the workweek, marking the start of an unsettled weather pattern.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 will be sunny with a high temperature of around 90 degrees before it really heats up on Thursday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 5.

Heat index values (the combination of the temperature and humidity) between 95 to 105 degrees are expected on Thursday, and between 95 to 100 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be mostly sunny will a high temperature in the mid 90s. Clouds will thicken in the evening, and there will be a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Friday will be partly sunny, and the high temperature will reach the low 90s. In the afternoon, a system bringing storms is expected to sweep through from west to east starting in the afternoon, and continuing into the evening.

That will mark the beginning of an unsettled stretch in which showers and storms will be possible both on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7. The high temperature will be in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

