Start Of Spring Will Be Followed By Unsettled Weather Pattern

The start of spring is just hours away, and it will be followed by a topsy-turvy week weather-wise.

Monday, March 20 will be mainly sunny with high temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to low 50s, but wind-chill values in the 20s before it becomes less breezy in the afternoon.

Astronomical spring begins at 5:24 p.m. on Monday.

The first full day of the spring -- Tuesday, March 21 -- will feel like it's just that, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday, March 22 will start off partly sunny on a day in which the high temperature again reaches the mid-50s before an unsettled pattern arrives.

There will be a chance of rain overnight Wednesday into the middle of the morning on Thursday, March 23. It will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature climbing just above the 60-degree mark in most areas.

Rain is likely to return Thursday night.

Friday, March 24 will be cloudy with a new round of rain possible and a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Rain is likely at times during the day and evening on Saturday, March 25. It will be a bit chillier with a high temperature in the low 50s.

