Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Spring Forward? Here's When To Expect Big Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
A look at the big change in the weather pattern as warmer temperatures arrive on Tuesday, March 9. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the widespread springlike warmth on Wednesday, March 10. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

In just a week, it will be time to move our clocks ahead an hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time.

But we will get to "Spring Ahead" several days before that thanks to a big change that's coming in the weather pattern.

It will be coming after a breezy, blustery weekend with wind-chill values in the teens.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Sunday, March 7: Sunny and cold with the high temperature again in the mid 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

It will remain clear overnight with a low temperature around 20 degrees and wind-chill temps between 10 and 15 degrees.

Monday, March 8: Temperatures will gradually start to rise, with the high temperature reaching around 40 degrees, with much colder wind-chill values and plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

It will be partly cloudy overnight with a low temperature around the freezing mark.

Tuesday, March 9: The spring preview will start with a high temperature climbing into the mid 50s on a mostly sunny day.

It will remain clear overnight with a low temperature in the mid 30s.

Wednesday, March 10: The high temperature will hit the 60-degree mark for the first time this year in most parts of the region. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day and through the overnight.

Thursday, March 11: Partly sunny and mild with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

