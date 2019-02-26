Snowfall Projections Released For Midweek Storm

Projected snowfall totals have been released for a midweek storm system that will affect the area in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

A total of 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is expected for most of the region. (See first image above.) Well north of I-84, including Northern Dutchess, 4 to 6 inches is possible.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high around 35 degrees and once again windy at 16 to 21 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph, making for a wind-chill factor temperature between 5 and 15 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 20s and wind-chill value of between 10 and 20 degrees. The chance for snow starts after 1 p.m.

Light snow then becomes likely late in the afternoon with snow likely after 8 p.m. and through midnight.

Thursday, Feb. 28 will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 30s.

Friday, March 1 will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s. There's a chance of snow overnight Friday into Saturday, March 2. It's too early to project possible snowfall amounts.

