Snowfall From Merging Storms Now Expected In Wider Part Of Region

A wider part of the region is now expected to see some snowfall from a winterlike storm moving in from the Midwest that will combine forces with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.

The time frame for the merging storms is Thursday afternoon, Oct. 29 into Friday, Oct. 30, with the snowfall expected at times during the day and evening on Friday as the temperature drops.

Accumulating snowfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible parts of New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont. (See first image above.)

South of the I-84 corridor, precipitation will remain all rain as the temperature remains above freezing.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 will be mostly cloudy during the day after morning rain. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s.

Areas farthest south will see the heaviest rainfall, beginning after around noontime Thursday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Rain is likely to mix with wet snow Friday morning in higher elevated areas north of I-84.

Friday will be rainy and breezy during the day with a high temperature only in the low 40s.

Generally, about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected throughout the region.

The storm system will move off the coast late Friday night, leading to a bright and sunny day on Halloween Day, Saturday, Oct. 31, with the high temperature in the upper 40s.

The latest projected path for Zeta, released Wednesday morning, is shown in the third image above.

Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm in what has been a historically active hurricane season.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

