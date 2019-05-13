Snow-Way! Winter-Like Pattern Will Bring White Stuff To Parts Of NY; Here's What To Expect

Don't adjust your calendar. It really is mid-May even though it feels much more like mid-March.

The winter-like weather pattern that arrived on Mother's Day will be in full force to start the workweek, with some parts of the Northeast, including upstate New York, seeing accumulating snow.

In fact, mountainous terrain in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine could see 2 to 4 inches of accumulation Monday night, May 13. (See image above.)

While many areas in the Northeast will challenge records for lowest temperatures for this time of year, temps won't drop far enough for snowfall in the tristate region, but get set for another round of steady rain on Monday.

The rainfall is moving north from the Philadelphia area and will arrive in this region later in the morning on Monday. Look for heavy rain here from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.

Most of the area will see about 1.5 inches of rainfall through Tuesday, May 14, with up to 2 inches in some spots.

Here's what to expect:

Monday, May 13: It will be another cool, cloudy day with a high temperature only in the mid 40s, marking the second straight day the high will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

Rain should arrive after 10 a.m. with another half inch of rain possible before sunset, with heavy rain falling throughout the afternoon. Look for more rain and showers during the evening with up to another half inch of precipitation before midnight.

Tuesday, May 14: With the steady rain moving to Northern New England, we'll see cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Wednesday, May 15: The cool, soggy stretch of weather ends. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with the high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

