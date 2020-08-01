Snow Squalls, Gusty Winds, Temperature Plunge Will Accompany Strong Cold Front

A quick-moving storm system that brought a blast of snow to the region has moved east, but a strong approaching cold front will result in snow squalls, snow showers, gusty winds and a drop in temperatures across the area.

The squalls, which could produce a coating to an inch of accumulation, are expected on Wednesday, Jan. 8, mainly in the late morning through the afternoon. They may bring brief low visibilities down to a quarter-mile or less.

For New York City, Long Island, Southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut, a Wind Advisory is in effect from noon Wednesday until 12 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 Northwest winds between 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in those areas.

Those gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, the National Weather Service said, adding that tree limbs could be blown down power lines and a few outages are possible.

Inland, winds will be between 9 to 14 miles per hour, increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the upper 30s with wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

Temperatures will become colder in the wake of the frontal passage on Wednesday night. The overnight low temperature will be around 18 degrees with wind-chill values between 5 and 15.

The cold air will carry over on Thursday, which will be sunny with a high temperature only in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15.

The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 20s with clouds increasing overnight.

Friday, Jan. 10 will be not as cold with the high temperature climbing to the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

