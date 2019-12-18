Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Nun Accused Of Sexually Abusing Student For Years At Area School
Weather

Snow Squalls Could Cause Hazardous Travel Conditions, National Weather Service Warns

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at areas (in light blue) where snow showers are possible and (in blue) where they could be snow squalls. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
It will be frigid on Thursday, Dec. 19, with the wind-chill factor making it feel like it's between zero and 10 degrees. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Skies have cleared following a complex storm that brought mainly a wintry mix and ice to the region, but don't let the sunny start to the day on Wednesday, Dec. 18 fool you.

A few snow squalls are possible in the afternoon into the evening. The squalls could produce brief significant reductions in visibility, higher winds and a quick coating of snow, causing potentially hazardous travel conditions, the National Weather Service warned in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Wednesday morning.

The high temperature will be in the mid 30s with wind out of the west between 10 and 16 miles per hour and wind-chill values between 20 and 25 degrees.

The chance for snow squalls and snow showers starts at around 3 p.m. and continues through around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday, Dec. 19 will be sunny and very cold, with a high temperature only in the mid to upper 20s. Winds between 13 and 17 mph with gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour will make it feel like it's between zero and 10 degrees.

Friday, Dec. 20 will be another sunny day, but not as cold with the high temperature in the low 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.