Breaking News: Monsey Man Nabbed For DWI, Tickets, For Driving Over 100 MPH, Police Say
Snow, Rain Headed To Region With Potential For New Winter Storm Later In Week

Joe Lombardi
A look at the mix of rain and snow that will sweep through the region on Tuesday, March 16. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the potential for a new storm on Thursday, March 18 into Friday, March 19. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

We're just five days away from the start of spring on Saturday, March 20, but what turned out to be an extremely active winter season has at least one last blast in store, and possibly, two.

Tuesday, March 16 will be partly sunny during the day with a high temperature in the upper 30s and wind-chill temps between 10 and 20 degrees.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon as a storm system arrives around nightfall bringing light snow and snow showers, followed by a chance for a mix of rain and snow early St. Patrick's Day morning, Wednesday, March 17.

Untreated surfaces will be slippery, but snowfall accumulation will be limited to a coating to an inch.

Wednesday's high temperature will climb into the mid 40s with cloudy skies and a chance for afternoon showers.

Then comes the potential for a new storm system. This one will arrive with rain early in the afternoon on Thursday, March 18, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Up to a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible by Thursday night.

As the low temperature falls to around the freezing mark overnight into Friday, March 19, with rain mixing with snow.

It's too early to predict possible snowfall amounts as there is uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the system.

Check back. to Daily Voice for updates.

