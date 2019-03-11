Snow Potential: Below-Normal Temps Projected - Could We Soon See Some White Stuff?

While October was warmer compared to normal, it looks like November will trend much cooler.

The latest six-to-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is calling for below-normal temperatures in the region. (See first image above.)

After three separate long-range forecasts predicted snowy and stormy winter in the area, the National Weather Service released a map showing the likely first day of snowfall for locations across the country. (See second image above.)

For most of the region, it's between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30.

So, given that, and the fact that temperatures are expected to be below-normal for the next six-to-10 days, could we soon be seeing the first snowfall of the season?

The answer is a definite maybe.

After mainly dry days to start the week, there is a chance of overnight snow showers Thursday night, Nov. 7 into Friday, Nov. 8 with the overnight low temperature hovering right around the freezing mark, according to the National Weather Service.

The overnight low Friday into Saturday, Nov. 9 is expected to be in the upper 20s. But while skies will be cloudy, no precipitation is currently predicted.

The earliest accumulating snowfall recorded in New York City happened on Oct. 21, 1952.

Now, back to those long-range forecasts:

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a "wet and wild" 2019-20 winter in the Northeast marked by "shivers, snowflakes ... and strong storms" with the "snow-verload" affecting mainly northern states in the west and midwest.

The Farmers' Almanac says this region will see "a good amount of snow" with colder-than-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for the Northeast and warns of “not only a good amount of snow, but also a wintry mix of rain and sleet, especially along the coast.”

For more, see this earlier story: 'Snow-verload' For Parts Of US, 'Wet, Wild' One In This Area

Despite a few cold spells across the Northeast during autumn, winter's chill won't arrive until at least the end of 2019, with its full force holding out until after the new year, AccuWeather.com says in its long-term forecast.

Once the wintry weather gets underway, an active season will be in store, it said.

For more, see this earlier story: Expect Snowy, Stormy Winter, AccuWeather Says

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.