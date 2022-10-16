Snow Joke: Parts Of Northeast Could See Some White Stuff As Winterlike Cold Arrives

A burst of cold air that will engulf the Northeast early this week will make it feel more like mid-November than mid-October, with wintry precipitation possible in some areas.

Sunday, Oct. 16 will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high temperature in the upper 50s, providing perfect conditions to go apple-picking or enjoy the fall foliage.

The arrival of a cold front on Monday, Oct. 17 will bring some showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the time frame for the possibility of snowfall in some spots.

"The best chance for accumulations between a dusting and perhaps an inch or two will reside in the typical lake-effect snow belts in northwestern Pennsylvania and western and northern New York," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

A look at areas (shown in pink) where snow showers are possible on Tuesday is shown in the image above from AccuWeather.com.

Tuesday will become partly sunny with spotty showers possible throughout the day and a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 will be mostly sunny and clear with a high temperature in the low 50s.

