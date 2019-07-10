Contact Us
Slow-Moving Cold Front Will Bring Rain, Showers To Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at projected rainfall totals through noontime Wednesday, Oct. 9.
A slow-moving cold front will bring rain and showers to the area.

While there will be some precipitation early in the week, the development of an ocean storm in the Atlantic will bring steadier rain in the middle of the week.

For projected rainfall totals for the next few days, see the image above.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Monday, Oct. 7: It will be warmer, with the high temperature in the low 70s on a mostly cloudy day. Rain and showers will arrive after 2 p.m. and continue on and off through the overnight, with some soaking rain at times.

Tuesday, Oct. 8: It will be breezy and cooler. It will be partly sunny in the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid 60s. There is a chance of overnight showers.

Wednesday, Oct. 9: It will be rainy and windy with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Thursday, Oct. 10: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and a high temperature around 65 degrees.

Friday, Oct. 11: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

