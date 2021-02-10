Slippery Morning Commute Expected As Snow Will Overspread Region

Much of the region will see accumulating snowfall and a slippery morning commute as a new round of snow arrives overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for New York City and Long Island from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 where up to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation is possible during that time.

Areas north of NYC and Long Island could see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall. North of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, about a half-inch of snow is now expected, but there could be more snowfall if the storm shifts farther north.

Skies will then become clear by midday Thursday with a high temperature around the freezing mark with calm winds.

Friday, Feb. 12 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature in the upper 20s and scattered flurries.

A partly sunny day with a high temperature in the upper 20s on Saturday, Feb. 13 will be followed by a potentially snowy stretch.

Valentine's Day, Sunday, Feb. 14 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature hovering around the freezing mark and a chance for snow, a wintry mix, and rain. It's too early to predict possible snowfall amounts.

After a dry Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 15, there will be another chance for snow on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

