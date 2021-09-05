Showers Will Sweep Through Region: Here's Latest Outlook For Rest Of Labor Day Weekend

A days-long stretch free of precipitation in the region after Ida wreaked havoc on the region should come to an end right in the middle of Labor Day weekend.

Sunday, Sept. 5, will be cloudy and comfortable throughout the day, followed by a chance of showers after noontime. The daytime high will be in the low 70s.

The chance for showers increases Sunday evening and overnight into Labor Day morning on Monday, Sept. 6.

"Rainfall from an approaching cold front is not expected to be heavy enough to spark new flooding concerns from later this weekend to early next week, and rivers and streams should be back in their banks by that time," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

Skies will gradually clear on Labor Day morning and it will become sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 70s.

It will stay sunny on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

