Showers, Thunderstorms Will Accompany Rapid Rise In Temperatures

A sunny stretch will be followed by a warm front that will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms and a rapid rise in temperatures.

In fact, high temps are expected to climb above normal for a change with some parts of the region even reaching the 80-degree mark.

Here's what to expect.

Wednesday, May 13: Sunny and breezy with a high temperature around 60 degrees. Westerly wind of 8 to 10 miles per hour will include gusts up to 20 mph. It will be clear overnight with the low temperature around 40 degrees.

Thursday, May 14: Mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s. Clouds will increase late in the afternoon and through the evening with showers likely overnight with the temperature falling to the low 50s.

Friday, May 15: There will be a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers possible on a day that will actually feel like it's May. The high temperature will be in the 70s throughout the area, in the upper 70s farther inland and 80 degrees in New York City. (See image above.) Winds out of the southwest will be between 10 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon through around midnight. The overnight low temperature will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday, May 16: The spring-like weather will return with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature in the low 70s, Clouds will increase in the evening and overnight with the low temperature around 50 degrees.

Sunday, May 17: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after noontime. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

