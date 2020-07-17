Showers, Storms Will Lead To Big Change In Weather Pattern

A new round of showers and thunderstorms will sweep through the area, leading to a big change in the weather pattern, with searing heat expected to last well into next week.

Scattered showers arrived shortly after daybreak on Friday, July 17, which will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature in the low 80s.

The chance for thunderstorms will start at around 11 a.m. Friday and continue through the afternoon, evening and into the early overnight hours.

Some of the storms could be accompanied by locally heavy downpours. (See image above.)

Then comes the big change.

A prolonged period of heat and humidity is expected to start Saturday, July 18 into early next week, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement released Friday morning.

Heat indices Saturday are forecast to be mostly in the lower 90s, but could reach 95 in a few spots, the weather service said.

Saturday will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 90s, with light and variable wind.

Heat indices will climb to the upper 90s on Sunday, July 19, which will also be a sunny day, before reaching around 100 on Monday, July 20, which will be partly sunny.

Heat advisory criteria could be met as early as Saturday afternoon and last through at least Monday.

The heat and humidity probably continue into Tuesday, July 21 with heat indices in the low to mid 90s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.