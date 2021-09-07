Severe Weather Risk: Thunderstorms Will Bring Chance Of Flooding One Week After Ida

It won't be long for areas hit hard by Storm Ida to be at risk for severe weather once again.

That's because a new round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which are expected to be heavy, will sweep through the region, with the possibility of flooding, especially in areas hit hard last week.

The time frame for storm activity is Wednesday, Sept. 8 into Thursday morning, Sept. 9.

"For the first time since Ida's catastrophic flooding, parts of the Northeast will have the potential for more downpours and gusty winds," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore.

It will be sunny on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will start out with sunshine before clouds roll in. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will start around 2 p.m., and become likely Wednesday evening and through the overnight.

"A cold front may bring heavy downpours and thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Tuesday morning. "There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall/flash flooding with this system."

Rainfall of about three-quarters of an inch is expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

"While an inch of rain is not an excessive amount on a typical late-summer or early fall day, the recent heavy rain across the Northeast will make many areas more susceptible to flooding," AccuWeather said.

Precipitation will wind down by mid-morning Thursday, which will become partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 70s.



