Severe Weather Alert: Thunderstorms Will Bring Heavy Downpours, Damaging Wind Gusts

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts will sweep across the area as a cold front pushes through.

The time frame for storms is during the afternoon and into the early evening on Thursday, June 11.

A few of the storms could produce heavy rain capable of causing flooding, and gusty winds approaching severe limits, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Thursday morning.

Motorists should slow down to reduce the potential hazard of hydroplaning, the National Weather Service added.

There will be showers at times throughout the day on Thursday, which will be cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 11 to 13 miles per hour.

There will be showers and storms at times throughout the day, with the storm chance ending in the evening. Showers will finally taper off around 10 p.m. Thursday. Up to a half inch of precipitation is likely, with higher amounts in some spots.

Skies will clear on Friday, June 12, which will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature around 80 degrees.

