Severe Weather Alert: Storms With Strong Winds Will Sweep Through; Hail, Tornadoes Possible

Several rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, will lead to relief from the heat and humidity that have gripped the region since the end of last week.

Isolated severe storms are possible across eastern New York, Connecticut and western New England late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, July 22.

Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats with the severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement released Wednesday morning.

Some locally heavy rainfall is also possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. For more info, see the image above.

The precise time frame for storms is 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday will be hot and humid before the storms sweep through. The high temperature will be in the upper 80s with skies gradually becoming partly sunny.

A new round of scattered thunderstorms and showers is expected on Thursday, July 23 in the afternoon into the evening.

Thursday will be partly sunny with the high temperature in the upper 80s.

The time frame for storms on Thursday is from after noontime to around 9 p.m.

Once the storm systems sweep through, there will finally be relief from the heat and humidity.

Friday, July 24 will be more comfortable with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature in the mid 80s.

The pleasant weather pattern will continue on Saturday, July 25, which will also be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 80s.

