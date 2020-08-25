Severe Weather Alert: Storms With Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain, Possible Hail Will Sweep Through

Scattered, severe thunderstorms will bring heavy rain and strong winds with gusts up to 60 miles per hour to the region.

The window for storm activity will be from about 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Hail is also possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be another hot day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

After a mostly sunny start, clouds will increase before the afternoon arrival of a cold front, triggering the storms.

Following the passage of the cold front, Wednesday, Aug. 26 will be much more comfortable and less humid with sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

Thursday, Aug. 27 will be partly sunny and a bit warmer with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

There will be a chance for another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

