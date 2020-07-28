Severe Weather Alert: Scattered Storms With Drenching Rain, Gusty Winds Will Sweep Through Area

A round of scattered, severe thunderstorms will sweep through the region on another day of hazy, hot and humid conditions.

The time frame for storm activity on Tuesday, July 28 is from about 2 p.m. until about 9 p.m.

Damaging winds are the main threat, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Tuesday morning.

The storms will be capable of producing locally heavy downpours which could lead to urban flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas, the weather service noted.

Areas in darker green shown in the two images above have a higher risk for severe storms.

A Heat Advisory lasts through 8 p.m. Tuesday. The high temperature will be in the low 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

After the storms pass through, the air will become less humid, though temperatures will remain seasonably high.

Wednesday, July 29 will be partly sunny with the high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday, July 30 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

